Police Search For Leads In Murder Of 47-Year-Old Area Man

New York State Police are continuing their search for leads in the murder of a 47-year-old man from LaGrange.

Richard H. Aderson was the victim of a homicide on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1997. New York State Police say they responded to Interstate 84 near Exit 12 in the Town of Fishkill around 6 p.m. after the victim called 911 to report that he had been shot.

Aderson was a former assistant superintendent for the Valley Central School District. Police say he was traveling east on I-84 in a gray 1995 four-door Volvo sedan when he was involved in a fender bender approximately four miles east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge toll plaza.

Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the road by Exit 12 in Fishkill and became involved in a verbal altercation, according to police. Aderson then called Dutchess County 911 and reported that he had been shot by the perpetrator, who then allegedly fled eastbound on I-84.

Aderson also provided officers with information about the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle before he eventually succumbed to his injuries while being transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, police say.

The suspect was described as a white male in his late 40s to 50 with a medium complexion. Police say the suspect is approximately six feet tall with a slim build. He is believed to have a receding hairline and a thin nose. He was also wearing aviator type glasses.

Police say the suspect was driving a late model Jeep Cherokee (possibly 1997) that was believed to be green with New Hampshire license plates.

Aderson’s death will continue to be actively investigated by police. More than 3,000 leads have been followed throughout the course of the investigation, but none of them have led to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Wappinger by calling (845) 677-7300. The case number for this investigation is 3021797, and all calls may be kept confidential.

