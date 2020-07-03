Contact Us
Police ID Two Men, Woman Hospitalized After Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

Daily Voice
A look at the crash scene on the Taconic. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police have identified three people hospitalized in a wrong-way, head-on crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway this week.

It happened on the southbound side around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 in Pleasant Valley just south of Exit 54 (Route 44).

An investigation revealed a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter, operated by Jim George, 42, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was driving north in the southbound lanes and struck a 2017 Subaru Impreza, state police said. George was transported to Vassar Brothers Hospital, and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Subaru Impreza, Connor T. Smedes,  27, and his passenger Catherine J. Torrisi, age 27, both of Carmel, were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, according to police. Mr. Smedes was later air-lifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Pleasant Valley Fire Department.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have witnessed the Mercedes enter the Taconic in the wrong direction is asked to call the State Police at (845) 677-7300.

