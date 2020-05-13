Duo Burglarize Restaurant, Attempt To Break Into Liquor Store In Rockland, Police Say

Two men were nabbed for allegedly burglarizing a Chinese restaurant and attempting to break into a liquor store.

The incident took place in Rockland County and 5 a.m., Monday, May 11, when Ramapo Police responded to a report of a commercial burglary alarm, said the Ramapo Police.

When officers arrived on the scene of the alarm at a liquor store located in the village of Pomona, they did not find any suspect, but while canvassing the area discovered a nearby Chinese restaurant had been burglarized, police said.

An investigation led detectives to two men identified as Richard Young Jr, 51, of Pomona, and Jason Van Dunk, 46, of Spring Valley.

Both were arrested at 11:30 p.m., Monday, and released on appearance tickets without bail, police said.

