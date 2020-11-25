Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: One Killed In I-87 Crash In Orange County
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Killed After Crashing Off Roadway Into Trees In Area, Police Say

Christina Coulter
John Delgado, 21, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21.
John Delgado, 21, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21. Photo Credit: GoFundMe for John Delgado

State Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who they said was killed after losing control of his vehicle while speeding over a hill, crossing both lanes of traffic on the descent, and driving off the roadway on the left shoulder. 

John Delgado, of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident took place in Sulivan County at approximately 6:15 a.m. Route 56 in Mountaindale on Saturday, Nov. 21. 

Troopers found his 2011 Dodge Avenger lodged between several large trees when they arrived at the scene, police said.

There were no passengers in his vehicle. 

"John Delgado was a son, a nephew, a cousin, a partner, and friend to many. He lit up a room and always put a smile on everyone’s face," reads a GoFundMe for Delgado's funeral expenses. "This accident was completely unexpected and truly tragic; therefore, his family is left with the expense of burying their loved one."

Delgado was in the process of earning his GED and worked at Boar's Head, according to friends of the family. He had been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Alexis Rose Lorino, for five years and lived with her family.

"He will forever be in our hearts and we are truly heartbroken," said Lorino's mother, Diane Emmons. "I can’t even imagine him not coming home anymore it’s breaking our hearts."

Delgado, said friends of the family, loved the NBA, playing basketball, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

