Pine Island Man Dies From Severe Burns While Battling Barn Fire

The incident occurred in Orange County around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, in Pine Island on Amity Road.

According to Warwick Police Chief John Rader, police officers, the Pine Island Fire Department, and EMS responded to a report of a structure fire.

Rader said arriving officers found a fully involved barn fire and a man who was severely burned.

The victim, a Pine Island resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, Rader said.

The victim's name has not been released.

The fire department extinguished the fire with the assistance of the Slate Hill, Vernon, Florida, Warwick, and Unionville fire departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Town of Warwick Police Department Detective Unit, the Orange County Fire Investigative Unit, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

