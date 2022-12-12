ID Released For Monroe Woman Found Dead In Vehicle In Goshen Retention Pond

Police have identified a woman who was discovered deceased in an overturned vehicle in an area retention pond.

Orange County resident Nicole Romero-Brown, age 45, from Monroe, was found around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the pond in Goshen.

State Police Aviation located an overturned vehicle in a retention pond off exit 124 westbound on Route 17 in the village of Goshen, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed there was a deceased woman in the vehicle, Nevel said.

The investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the pond is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Orange and receive free news updates.