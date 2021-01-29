Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Health Director Denies Undercount On Nursing Home Deaths After Scathing AG Report
COVID-19: New Deaths Reported In Orange County; Here's Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Community

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Friday, Jan. 29. Photo Credit: Orange County
Thirteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Orange County this week, though the number of active cases dramatically dropped as the state recovers from the post-holiday surge of the virus. 

Health officials in Orange County are now monitoring 2,016 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Jan. 29, down from more than 2,800 earlier in the week. The new deaths brought the total to 674 since the pandemic began last year.

The state Health Department was reporting 241 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 31,137 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 460,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 148 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, down from 163 on Monday, Jan. 25 with six under investigation with possible infections,

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County rose slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent, still among the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Jan. 29:

  • City of Newburgh: 207;
  • New Windsor: 198;
  • City of MIddletown: 194;
  • Newburgh: 191;
  • Montgomery: 185;
  • Wallkill: 165;
  • Warwick: 144;
  • Monroe: 115;
  • Highlands: 91;
  • Blooming Grove: 71;
  • Goshen: 66;
  • Chester: 57;
  • Cornwall: 51;
  • Wawayanda: 47;
  • City of Port Jervis: 44;
  • Woodbury: 40;
  • Mount Hope: 39;
  • Minisink: 35;
  • Crawford: 28;
  • Palm Tree: 27;
  • Deerpark: 23;
  • Hamptonburgh: 21;
  • Greenville: 14;
  • Tuxedo: 14.

Statewide, there have been 1,374,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 31.37 million tested. There have been 34,742 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. 

