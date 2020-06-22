Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Cases By Town As Orange County Starts Phase 3

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County (darker regions have more cases) as of Monday, June 22.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County (darker regions have more cases) as of Monday, June 22. Photo Credit: Orange County Department of Health

There are less than a dozen patients still hospitalized with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County as the Hudson Valley prepares to enter Phase 3 of its four-phase reopening of the economy.

Phase 3 starts on Tuesday, June 23.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 10,658 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County, with 11 still hospitalized and 29 cases still under investigation. There has been a total of 473 virus-related deaths in county residents.

A breakdown of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Orange County by municipality: 

  • City of Newburgh: 1,577;
  • City of Middletown: 1,196;
  • Wallkill: 980;
  • New Windsor: 879;
  • Palm Tree: 807;
  • Newburgh: 756;
  • Montgomery: 621;
  • Monroe: 578;
  • Warwick: 560;
  • Goshen: 482;
  • Chester: 352;
  • Blooming Grove: 347;
  • Woodbury: 307;
  • Wawayanda: 244;
  • Highlands: 166;
  • Mount Hope: 162;
  • Hamptonburgh: 150;
  • Cornwall: 148;
  • City of Port Jervis: 137;
  • Crawford: 91;
  • Deerpark: 88;
  • Minisink: 81;
  • Greenville: 79;
  • Tuxedo: 71.

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy.

 Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that in Phase 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted, up from 10.

In the past 24 hours, 56,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in New York State, Cuomo noted, with 552 (.97 percent) coming back positive. The total hospitalizations fell to 1,122, with 10 new deaths reported.

Since the pandemic hit New York in mid-March, 3,452,099 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 388,488 positive tests. There have been 24,739 deaths tied to the virus.

