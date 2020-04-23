COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.
As of Thursday, April 23, there have now been 7,336 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, with 184 new cases recorded. There have been 256 deaths, a rise of 13 overnight.
There are currently 194 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down from earlier in the week, with an additional 64 tests pending.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:
- City of Newburgh: 836;
- City of Middletown: 715;
- Wallkill: 647;
- New Windsor: 598;
- Palm Tree: 511
- Monroe: 466;
- Warwick: 443;
- Montgomery: 420;
- Newburgh: 413;
- Goshen: 315;
- Chester: 280;
- Blooming Grove: 265;
- Woodbury: 235;
- Wawayanda: 143;
- Cornwall: 111;
- Highlands: 93;
- Mount Hope: 93;
- City of Port Jervis; 83;
- Hamptonburgh: 75;
- Crawford: 68;
- Deerpark: 59;
- Minisink: 52;
- Greenville: 50;
- Tuxedo: 47.
