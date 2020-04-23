Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The latest number of cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. The darker shader areas have the higher number of cases.
The latest number of cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. The darker shader areas have the higher number of cases. Photo Credit: Orange County Government

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.

As of Thursday, April 23, there have now been 7,336 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, with 184 new cases recorded. There have been 256 deaths, a rise of 13 overnight.

There are currently 194 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down from earlier in the week, with an additional 64 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 836;
  • City of Middletown: 715;
  • Wallkill: 647;
  • New Windsor: 598;
  • Palm Tree: 511
  • Monroe: 466;
  • Warwick: 443;
  • Montgomery: 420;
  • Newburgh: 413;
  • Goshen: 315;
  • Chester: 280;
  • Blooming Grove: 265;
  • Woodbury: 235;
  • Wawayanda: 143;
  • Cornwall: 111;
  • Highlands: 93;
  • Mount Hope: 93;
  • City of Port Jervis; 83;
  • Hamptonburgh: 75;
  • Crawford: 68;
  • Deerpark: 59;
  • Minisink: 52;
  • Greenville: 50;
  • Tuxedo: 47.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.