COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.

As of Wednesday, April 22, there have now been 7,152 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, up from 6,514 earlier this week. There have been 243 deaths ties to complications from the virus.

There are currently 204 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down from earlier in the week, with an additional 68 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 836;

City of Middletown: 715;

Wallkill: 647;

New Windsor: 598;

Palm Tree: 511

Monroe: 466;

Warwick: 443;

Montgomery: 420;

Newburgh: 413;

Goshen: 315;

Chester: 280;

Blooming Grove: 265;

Woodbury: 235;

Wawayanda: 143;

Cornwall: 111;

Highlands: 93;

Mount Hope: 93;

City of Port Jervis; 83;

Hamptonburgh: 75;

Crawford: 68;

Deerpark: 59;

Minisink: 52;

Greenville: 50;

Tuxedo: 47.

There were 474 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New York overnight, bringing the total to 15,302 since the outbreak began 53 days ago. There have been 251,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

“This illness is death, and what’s worse than death?" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Is there economic hardship? Yes, and it’s very bad, but it’s not death.

"Is there emotional stress from being locked in the house? Still very bad, but it’s not death. Domestic violence reports are increasing, and that’s very bad, but it’s not death.

“This is a profound moment in history. Our actions now will shape our future. We won’t have to wait 10 years for analysis and a retrospective to see how it shaped our future, we’ll see that in three, four, five days.

"It’s that pressing and every decision we make is going to affect how we come out of this and how fast we come out of this.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.