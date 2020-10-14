COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Municipality

Orange County has seen a downtick in new COVID-19 cases following a small spike in infection rate after clusters of the virus cropped up throughout the region.

There were 53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 12,983 positive tests since the pandemic began. There have been 501 virus-related deaths in Orange County.

There are 24 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, with 12 under investigation with possible cases of COVID-19.

Of the 185,794 COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County, 7 percent of them have come back positive, though the daily infection rate has been dropping since peaking over the past few weeks.

The infection rate among those tested in Orange County over the past five days is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 9: 2,234 tests administered, resulting in 50 (2.2 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 10: 1,789 tests administered, resulting in 44 (2.5 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 11: 1,170 tests administered, resulting in 27 (2.3 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 12: 2,106 tests administered, resulting in 61 (2.9 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 13: 1,848 tests administered, resulting in 53 (1.9 percent) positive cases.

The average infection rate over the past seven days dropped from 3.6 percent to 2.9 percent during that stretch.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Wednesday, Oct. 14:

City of Newburgh: 1,726;

Palm Tree: 1,366;

City of Middletown: 1,317;

Wallkill: 1,037;

New Windsor: 1,010;

Newburgh: 865;

Montgomery: 713;

Monroe: 663;

Warwick: 656;

Goshen: 544;

Blooming Grove: 400;

Chester: 397;

Woodbury: 354;

Highlands: 268;

Wawayanda: 240;

Mount Hope: 215;

Cornwall: 184;

Hamptonburgh: 172;

City of Port Jervis: 161;

Crawford: 107;

Deerpark: 97;

Minisink: 89;

Greenville: 85;

Tuxedo: 83.

Statewide, there were 111,744 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,232 (1.10 percent) testing positive. There are currently 938 people hospitalized with the virus and there were seven new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,230,436 COVID-19 tests, with 476,708 testing positive. A total of 25,598 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

