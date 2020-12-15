COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Community

The number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County is hovering near 2,000.

According to the county Department of Health, there are currently 1,732 active COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Tuesday, Dec. 15, down from 1,972 as recently as Thursday, Dec. 10.

The state Health Department was reporting 220 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 19,756 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 335,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

One hundred and nine COVID-19 patients are being treated in Orange County hospitals, down from 130 last week, with another seven potential cases under investigation.

The overall positive infection rate spiked to 5.9 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 556, up from 548 late last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Dec. 15:

Warwick: 223;

Newburgh: 180;

City of Newburgh: 156;

New Windsor: 134;

Wallkill: 132;

City of Middletown: 129;

Monroe: 104;

Montgomery: 103;

Goshen: 87;

Chester: 65;

Woodbury: 53;

Blooming Grove: 46;

Cornwall: 40;

Highlands: 38;

Wawayanda: 37;

Minisink: 36;

City of Port Jervis: 35;

Crawford: 29;

Deerpark: 22;

Tuxedo: 19;

Mount Hope: 18;

Palm Tree: 17;

Hamptonburgh: 15;

Greenville: 14.

The total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York climbed to 5,410, and there were 106 new virus-related deaths reported, bringing the total to 27,785 fatalities in the past nine months.

Since the pandemic began, 21,962 COVID-19 tests have been administered in New York, with 775,160 in total testing positive for the virus.

