South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury

Breaking News: Man Shot In Face And Back On Residential Street In Area, Police Say
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Orange County. The darker shader areas have higher cases. Photo Credit: Orange County Government

Orange County saw another increase in the number of newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, according to the Department of Health.

As of Friday, April 17, there have been 6,514 COVID-19 cases throughout the county with an increase of 172 cases. There have also been 211deaths from the virus.

There are currently 210 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with an additional 68 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 687;
  • City of Middletown: 633;
  • Palm Tree: 489;
  • Wallkill: 584;
  • New Windsor: 548;
  • Monroe: 429;
  • Warwick: 402;
  • Newburgh: 366;
  • Montgomery: 370;
  • Goshen: 291;
  • Chester: 254;
  • Blooming Grove: 235;
  • Woodbury: 215;
  • Wawayanda: 129;
  • Cornwall: 103;
  • Highlands: 83;
  • Hamptonburgh: 67;
  • Mount Hope: 83;
  • City of Port Jervis: 72;
  • Crawford: 58;
  • Greenville: 51;
  • Deerpark: 58;
  • Minisink: 45;
  • Tuxedo: 39.

