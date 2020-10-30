Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Friday, Oct. 30.
The Orange County COVID-19 map on Friday, Oct. 30.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Orange County, the number of new cases reported has begun to stabilize as hospitalizations decline.

There were 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 13,672 positive tests since the pandemic began.

There are currently 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, down from 40 earlier in the week with 11 under investigation with possible cases of COVID-19.

Of the 218,049 COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County, 6.3 percent of them have come back positive, down from 7 percent though the daily infection rate has been rising in recent weeks.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities in Orange County, keeping the death toll at 507.

The recent infection rate, according to the Department of Health:

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 2,062 tests administered, resulting in 44 (2.1 percent); positive cases;
  • Sunday, Oct. 25: 1,113 tests administered, resulting in 18 (1.6 percent); positive cases;
  • Monday, Oct. 26: 2,724 tests administered, resulting in 73 (2.7 percent); positive cases;
  • Tuesday, Oct. 27: 2,001 tests administered, resulting in 49 (2.4 percent); positive cases;
  • Wednesday, Oct. 28: 2,918 tests administered, resulting in 75 (2.6 percent); positive cases.

The average infection rate over the past seven days has climbed from 2 percent to 2.3 percent. The average infection rate over the last two weeks is down to 2.1 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Friday, Oct. 30:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,795;
  • Palm Tree: 1,539;
  • City of Middletown: 1,385;
  • Wallkill: 1,084;
  • New Windsor: 1,072;
  • Newburgh: 913;
  • Montgomery: 747;
  • Monroe: 701;
  • Warwick: 700;
  • Goshen: 556;
  • Blooming Grove: 415;
  • Chester: 417;
  • Woodbury: 374;
  • Highlands: 293;
  • Wawayanda: 251;
  • Mount Hope: 220;
  • Cornwall: 198;
  • Hamptonburgh: 176;
  • City of Port Jervis: 172;
  • Crawford: 116;
  • Deerpark: 99;
  • Minisink: 94;
  • Greenville: 91;
  • Tuxedo: 87.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

