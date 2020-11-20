COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Location

Orange County is seeing another surge in new COVID-19 cases as the positive infection rate for the virus continues to climb throughout the Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Health announced that there were 154 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours in Orange County, after seeing single and double-digit daily rises in new cases over the summer and earlier in the fall.

There have now been 15,566 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 270,000 tests. The overall 5.8 positive infection rate has steadily been rising as the temperature continues to drop.

Two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 516.

The daily infection rate in Orange County over the previous five recorded days, according to the state Department of Health:

Sunday, Nov. 14: 1,754 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 58 (3.3 percent) testing positive;

Monday, Nov. 15: 2,148 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 101 (4.7 percent) testing positive;

Tuesday, Nov. 16: 2,148 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 101 (4.7 percent) testing positive;

Wednesday, Nov. 17: 2,464 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 129 (5.2 percent) testing positive;

Thursday, Nov. 18: 2,403 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 154 (6.4 percent) testing positive.

The seven-day rolling infection rate in Orange County rose from 3.5 percent to 4.7 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 3.3 percent to 4.0 percent in the past five days.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Friday, Nov. 20:

City of Newburgh: 2,064;

Palm Tree: 1,653;

City of Middletown: 1,529;

New Windsor: 1,277;

Wallkill: 1,207;

Newburgh: 1,107;

Montgomery: 867;

Warwick: 829;

Monroe: 795;

Goshen: 617;

Blooming Grove: 497;

Chester: 458;

Woodbury: 410;

Highlands: 401;

Wawayanda: 285;

Mount Hope: 242;

Cornwall: 241;

City of Port Jervis: 209;

Hamptonburgh: 210;

Crawford: 150;

Deerpark: 128;

Minisink: 104;

Greenville: 96;

Tuxedo: 96.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 17,386,368 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 579,382 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,257 COVID-19 fatalities.

