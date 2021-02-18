COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

Seven new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Orange County this week as the death toll topped 700 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The number of active cases in Orange County dropped nearly slightly in the past week, to 1,531, while there have now been 701 COVID-19-related deaths reported.

According to the state Health Department, there were 175 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 34,898 COVID-19 confirmed positive cases reported in Orange County out of more than 525,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 99 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, down from 119 with two cases under investigation for possible infections.

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County rose slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent, still among the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Feb. 18:

City of Newburgh: 204;

New Windsor: 181;

Newburgh: 153;

Monroe: 107;

City of Middletown: 101;

Montgomery: 99;

Warwick: 93;

Blooming Grove: 85;

Wallkill: 84;

Goshen: 61;

Palm Tree: 51;

Woodbury: 41;

Cornwall: 35;

Crawford: 34;

Wawayanda: 30;

Chester: 29;

Highlands: 28;

Greenville: 27;

City of Port Jervis: 22;

Minisink: 21;

Hamptonburgh: 17;

Mount Hope: 17;

Deerpark: 11.

There were 215,731 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 17, according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,434 new cases for a 3.15 percent positive infection rate.

One hundred and forty COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 6,434 still being treated statewide, down by more than 800 a week ago. There are 1,258 patients in ICU, and 863 are currently intubated.

There were 114 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,548,979 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 35.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,440 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.