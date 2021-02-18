Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

South Orange Daily Voice serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Thursday, Feb. 18 Photo Credit: Orange County
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Thursday, Feb. 18 Photo Credit: Orange County

Seven new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Orange County this week as the death toll topped 700 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The number of active cases in Orange County dropped nearly slightly in the past week, to 1,531, while there have now been 701 COVID-19-related deaths reported.

According to the state Health Department, there were 175 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 34,898 COVID-19 confirmed positive cases reported in Orange County out of more than 525,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 99 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, down from 119 with two cases under investigation for possible infections.

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County rose slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent, still among the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Feb. 18:

  • City of Newburgh: 204;
  • New Windsor: 181;
  • Newburgh: 153;
  • Monroe: 107;
  • City of Middletown: 101;
  • Montgomery: 99;
  • Warwick: 93;
  • Blooming Grove: 85;
  • Wallkill: 84;
  • Goshen: 61;
  • Palm Tree: 51;
  • Woodbury: 41;
  • Cornwall: 35;
  • Crawford: 34;
  • Wawayanda: 30;
  • Chester: 29;
  • Highlands: 28;
  • Greenville: 27;
  • City of Port Jervis: 22;
  • Minisink: 21;
  • Hamptonburgh: 17;
  • Mount Hope: 17;
  • Deerpark: 11.

There were 215,731 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 17, according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,434 new cases for a 3.15 percent positive infection rate.

One hundred and forty COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 6,434 still being treated statewide, down by more than 800 a week ago. There are 1,258 patients in ICU, and 863 are currently intubated.

There were 114 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,548,979 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 35.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,440 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.