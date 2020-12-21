COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County has topped 2,000 for the first time during the fall.
According to the county Department of Health, there are currently 20,26 1,732 active COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Monday, Dec. 21, up from 1,732 a week ago.
The state Health Department was reporting 196 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.
There have now been 20,798 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 350,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.
One hundred and thirty-eight COVID-19 patients are being treated in Orange County hospitals, up from approximately 170 last week, with another nine potential cases still under investigation.
The overall positive infection rate spiked to 6 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.
New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 572, up from 556 late last week.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Dec. 21:
- Warwick: 259;
- Newburgh: 216;
- City of Middletown: 216;
- City of Newburgh: 196;
- Wallkill: 185;
- Montgomery: 166;
- New Windsor: 152;
- Monroe: 124;
- Goshen: 95;
- Chester: 79;
- City of Port Jervis: 65;
- Highlands: 62;
- Blooming Grove: 57;
- Crawford: 56;
- Cornwall: 42;
- Wawayanda: 42;
- Woodbury: 41;
- Deerpark: 34;
- Minisink: 34;
- Mount Hope: 30;
- Hamptonburgh: 21;
- Greenville: 21;
- Palm Tree: 18;
- Tuxedo: 15.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported.
