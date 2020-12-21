Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Monday, Dec. 21. Photo Credit: Orange County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County has topped 2,000 for the first time during the fall.

According to the county Department of Health, there are currently 20,26 1,732 active COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Monday, Dec. 21, up from 1,732 a week ago.

The state Health Department was reporting 196 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 20,798 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 350,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

One hundred and thirty-eight COVID-19 patients are being treated in Orange County hospitals, up from approximately 170 last week, with another nine potential cases still under investigation.

The overall positive infection rate spiked to 6 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 572, up from 556 late last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Dec. 21:

  • Warwick: 259;
  • Newburgh: 216;
  • City of Middletown: 216;
  • City of Newburgh: 196;
  • Wallkill: 185;
  • Montgomery: 166;
  • New Windsor: 152;
  • Monroe: 124;
  • Goshen: 95;
  • Chester: 79;
  • City of Port Jervis: 65;
  • Highlands: 62;
  • Blooming Grove: 57;
  • Crawford: 56;
  • Cornwall: 42;
  • Wawayanda: 42;
  • Woodbury: 41;
  • Deerpark: 34;
  • Minisink: 34;
  • Mount Hope: 30;
  • Hamptonburgh: 21;
  • Greenville: 21;
  • Palm Tree: 18;
  • Tuxedo: 15. 

Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported. 

