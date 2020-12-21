COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County has topped 2,000 for the first time during the fall.

According to the county Department of Health, there are currently 20,26 1,732 active COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Monday, Dec. 21, up from 1,732 a week ago.

The state Health Department was reporting 196 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 20,798 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 350,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

One hundred and thirty-eight COVID-19 patients are being treated in Orange County hospitals, up from approximately 170 last week, with another nine potential cases still under investigation.

The overall positive infection rate spiked to 6 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 572, up from 556 late last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Dec. 21:

Warwick: 259;

Newburgh: 216;

City of Middletown: 216;

City of Newburgh: 196;

Wallkill: 185;

Montgomery: 166;

New Windsor: 152;

Monroe: 124;

Goshen: 95;

Chester: 79;

City of Port Jervis: 65;

Highlands: 62;

Blooming Grove: 57;

Crawford: 56;

Cornwall: 42;

Wawayanda: 42;

Woodbury: 41;

Deerpark: 34;

Minisink: 34;

Mount Hope: 30;

Hamptonburgh: 21;

Greenville: 21;

Palm Tree: 18;

Tuxedo: 15.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.