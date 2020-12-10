COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

The Orange County Department of Health is now monitoring nearly 2,000 active COVID-19 cases as the Hudson Valley contends with the second surge of the virus making the rounds through the region.

According to the county Department of Health, there are 1,972 active COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Thursday, Dec. 9, up from 1,651 as recently as Monday, Dec. 7. The state Health Department was reporting 186 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 18,742 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 315,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

One hundred and thirteen COVID-19 patients are being treated in Orange County hospitals, up from 90 on Monday, with another five potential cases under investigation.

The overall positive infection rate spiked to 5.8 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 548, up from 534 late last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Dec. 10:

Warwick: 215;

City of Middletown: 175;

New Windsor: 171;

Wallkill: 161;

City of Newburgh: 159;

Newburgh: 157;

Monroe: 125;

Goshen: 117;

Montgomery: 113;

Woodbury: 85;

Chester: 83;

Blooming Grove: 63;

Cornwall: 57;

Highlands: 47;

Wawayanda: 39;

Minisink: 32;

City of Port Jervis: 31;

Crawford: 27;

Tuxedo: 22;

Mount Hope: 20;

Deerpark: 19;

Palm Tree: 19;

Greenville: 19;

Hamptonburgh: 16.

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.