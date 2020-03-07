Contact Us
News

Area Man Sentenced For Sexual Abuse, Child Porn

Nicholas J. Terilli of Pine Plains
Nicholas J. Terilli of Pine Plains Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 35-year-old area man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to child porn and sexual abuse charges.

Dutchess County resident Nicholas Terilli, of Pine Plains, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in state prison after pleading guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance and first-degree sexual abuse last year.

In addition to his prison term, Terilli was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision and was ordered to register as a sex offender upon the completion of his time behind bars.

Terilli was arrested in March last year following a state police investigation into a domestic incident on Main Street in Pine Plains.

During the investigation into the domestic disturbance, it was determined that Terilli was in possession of multiple storage devices containing child pornography.

According to police, evidence seized during the investigation determined that Terilli used a child in a sexual performance.

He was arrested and charged with use of a child in a sexual performance and possession of a sexual performance by a child, both felonies, and the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

