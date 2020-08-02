Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
These Orange County Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Niche 2020 Best Places To Live.
Orange  County is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Cornwall-on-Hudson, cited for a "very enjoyable living environment," is the No. 1-rated municipality in the county. You can read the Niche entry here.

Cornwall is followed by No. 2 Highland Falls, No. 3 Woodbury, No. 4 Fort Montgomery and No. 5 Washingtonville to make up the Top 5 for Orange County.

You can view each entry and the entire list here.

