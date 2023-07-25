Leandra's Law: Man Drives Drunk On Thruway With 2 Kids In Car In Cornwall, Police Say

Brooklyn resident Juan O. Sanchez Ayala, age 26, was arrested in Orange County on Sunday, July 23 on felony drunk driving charges, according to state police.

On the day of Sanchez Ayala's arrest, just before 2 a.m., state troopers pulled over his vehicle on I-87 in Cornwall after he allegedly committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

Trooper then discovered that Sanchez Ayala was drunk and traveling with a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old in the car, and took him into custody. He was taken to state police headquarters in Newburgh, where his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.10 percent.

The two children who had been in Sanchez Ayala's vehicle were turned over to the third party following his arrest.

Sanchez Ayala was ultimately charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a felony. He was turned over to a third party and will appear in the Town of Cornwall Court on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Orange and receive free news updates.