Drug Bust: 4 Charged With Trafficking Cocaine, Meth In Warwick, Newburgh

The four defendants were charged with trafficking the narcotics in the Orange County town of Warwick and the village of Greenwood Lake, as well as surrounding areas, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Friday, May 26.

The arrests stemmed from a five-month investigation during which undercover investigators would purchase large quantities of narcotics from individuals in Warwick and Greenwood Lake. This investigation eventually led to search warrants being executed at residences in both municipalities as well as the city of Newburgh.

As a result of the searches, police recovered large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, digital scales, and narcotics packaging material.

The following four defendants were charged:

George Slaughter, age 35, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Herbert Dawson, age 36, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Malique Joseph, age 25, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Leticia Romero, age 43, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Hoovler said that operations such as the one that led to these arrests "root out the drug dealers in our communities."

"We will continue to dedicate resources to these long-term investigations and seek appropriate dispositions where criminal charges are filed. It takes the cooperative efforts of many law enforcement agencies to ensure that dangerous drug dealing is identified and addressed," he continued.

The investigation was conducted by the Orange County Drug Task Force, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Special Operation Group, the Town of Warwick Police Department, and the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Orange and receive free news updates.