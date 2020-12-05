Wife Will Keep On Cooking After Beloved Restaurant Owner's Unexpected Death

Instead of a traditional honeymoon, Alicia and Desmond "Desi" Dutcher opened Legal Swine BBQ's brick-and-mortar, fulfilling their shared dream and cooking up barbecue that rivals that of the southern states.

Despite Desi's unexpected death, Alicia will keep the stoves hot and their dream alive.

Legal Swine BBQ won the hearts and stomachs of Saugertiesians when it opened a storefront in 2018 on Route 9W, in the building that once housed Riverside Pizza, where lifelong Saugerties resident Desi worked as a teenager.

Operating six years beforehand out of a bright red food truck and hosting an annual booth at the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, the late attorney named the eatery to combine his two passions.

The restaurant has been shuttered since Desi died at 46 from heart complications on Friday, Nov. 26.

After a grand reopening on Friday, Dec. 4, Alicia said the restaurant will be open for business once more, just on weekends while she and the staff acclimate.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money toward unexpected funeral and family expenses. Thus far, over $14,000 of a total goal of $25,000 has been raised.

"You know, this is his passion and our restaurant has been taken in by the community with open arms and his cooking, his food was just fabulous," said Alicia. "The restaurant is where his heart was. I want to keep it open because this is where his heart is and was when he was here with us. For that, I want to keep it open, I want to keep this legacy going."

In accordance with the eatery's legal theme, sandwiches on the menu include:

“The Violation,” an order of brisket and a hotlink;

“The Misdemeanor,” which consists of brisket and some of Dutcher’s home-cured pastrami;

“The Felony,” which includes all three items.

Desi's sides include baked beans with hunks of brisket, bourbon corn, macaroni and cheese with a Parmesan Goldfish crust, as well as red wine vinegar coleslaw.

The menu will remain unchanged, said Alicia, maintained by her, Desi's best friend, Ray, and their staff that has worked with them since the restaurant opened.

"They have learned a tremendous amount with Desmond and they share the same passion," she said. "I think we're going to be able to keep it going."

Desi's passion for justice was shaped at Albany Law School, where he received his Juris Doctorate degree in 2005. He then operated as a criminal lawyer in his own practice, J. Desmond Dutcher, Attorney at Law on Glasco Turnpike, until his passing.

Alicia retained Desi as an attorney 12 years ago, and said her "heart melted when I met him."

Desi initially barbecued as a hobby, cooking for his family and friends for 15 years in batches big enough to necessitate sharing.

Since, his dishes have won numerous accolades, including Hudson Valley Rib and Wing Fest awards.

Desi is survived by his wife, Alicia; his daughters, 13-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Eliana; his mother Vanessa and her husband, John, who he considered his dad, according to his obituary; his three brothers, Jared, Nolan and Kyle, who all live in the Glasco area of Saugerties; his uncle, James, and his wife Shirley Naccarato in Arizona; his niece and Goddaughter, Angelina, and his three nephews, Tavien, Jordan and Devon.

"This was Desmond's passion and we want to see it continue on," wrote his brother, Nolan, on Facebook. "He worked so hard for this and its what he would've wanted. I know the local community will continue to show their support and help this business prosper for years to come."

Orders can be placed at Legal Swine BBQ by calling (845) 444-2233, visiting the restaurant's website or via its Facebook page.

