Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Van Fire Rages Next To Building: Smoke Seen Mile Away In Somers

A raging van fire in Northern Westchester sent up smoke that could be seen by firefighters a mile away. 

A fire engulfed a van in flames just five meters from a building in Somers.
A fire engulfed a van in flames just five meters from a building in Somers. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze happened on Wednesday, July 19 around 10:30 a.m., when firefighters in Somers were called to put out a vehicle fire that started around five meters away from a building. 

According to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, the smoke from the fire could be seen a mile away. 

Once additional crews were called to the scene, firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and secure the vehicle. 

The response took around an hour in total, the department reported. 

to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE