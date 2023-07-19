Van Fire Rages Next To Building: Smoke Seen Mile Away In Somers

The blaze happened on Wednesday, July 19 around 10:30 a.m., when firefighters in Somers were called to put out a vehicle fire that started around five meters away from a building.

According to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, the smoke from the fire could be seen a mile away.

Once additional crews were called to the scene, firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and secure the vehicle.

The response took around an hour in total, the department reported.

