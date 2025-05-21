Van Engulfed In Flames In Somers: Crews Use Foam After Fuel Tank Rupture

The fire began at around 10 a.m. on Monday, May 19, when Somers firefighters responded to reports of a motor vehicle fire in the area of Heritage Hills and Lovell Street, the Somers Volunteer Fire Department announced on Tuesday night, May 20.

Upon arrival, first responders found a minivan fully engulfed in flames.

According to the department, more crews quickly arrived and deployed a hose line to bring the fire under control. The fire intensified after the vehicle’s fuel tank ruptured, prompting firefighters to apply foam to safely put the flames out.

Due to the scale of the incident, additional support was called in. A tanker from the Mahopac Fire Department and a Somers ambulance were dispatched to the scene, and an engine from the Yorktown Fire Department was requested to stand by at Somers headquarters to provide backup coverage.

Crews operated on the scene for around two hours before clearing and returning to service. No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.