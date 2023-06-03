Overcast 62°

Truck, Trailer Drive Into House In Somers

A residence in Northern Westchester was damaged after a truck and trailer crashed into it, piercing a hole in the home's garage. 

A truck and trailer crashed into a garage at a residence on Mahopac Avenue in Somers. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Thursday, June 1 just after 11 a.m., when firefighters responded to a residence in Somers on Mahopac Avenue where a truck that was towing a trailer had crashed through a wall, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. 

Luckily, once the department arrived at the home, they confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the incident. 

After remaining on scene for an hour, the home was turned over to the Somers building department, fire officials said. 

