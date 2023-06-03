Truck, Trailer Drive Into House In Somers

The incident happened on Thursday, June 1 just after 11 a.m., when firefighters responded to a residence in Somers on Mahopac Avenue where a truck that was towing a trailer had crashed through a wall, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Luckily, once the department arrived at the home, they confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

After remaining on scene for an hour, the home was turned over to the Somers building department, fire officials said.

