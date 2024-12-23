Somers resident Walter McDonald died on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the age of 90, according to his obituary.

Born in Mount Vernon on Feb. 18, 1934, McDonald dedicated much of his life to serving others. His storied career began in 1957 when he was appointed as a firefighter for the Mount Vernon Fire Department, where he served with distinction for 32 years.

A leader both in skill and spirit, McDonald earned numerous commendations for lifesaving, bravery, and excellence. After his promotion to lieutenant in 1983, he served on Rescue 1 until his retirement in 1989.

In 2000, McDonald relocated to Somers and quickly became an integral part of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. Known for his expertise and mentorship, McDonald actively responded to calls until his death. His peers described him as a "life member" who brought wisdom and camaraderie to every gathering, particularly during the department’s weekly drills.

The Somers Volunteer Fire Department announced McDonald's death in a post on social media, in which they wrote:

"He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McDonald family."

Beyond firefighting, McDonald had a remarkable range of skills and passions. A talented handyman, he was skilled in carpentry, plumbing, and mechanics. He also left his mark on numerous cultural organizations, including the Catholic Kolping Society, the German American Social Club of Peekskill, and the Mahopac St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

McDonald was also a gifted musician, becoming an accomplished drummer and a founding member of the Westchester Firefighters Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Band.

Leading the drum line for over two decades, McDonald cherished marching in parades, particularly the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

McDonald was predeceased by his wife, Stella, and leaves behind his children, Peter McDonald of Somers and Anna Scarpati of North Carolina, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and countless friends and colleagues.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Home in Mahopac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Somers. Following the service, McDonald will be honored with a U.S. Military Honor Guard Ceremony for his service in the Navy during the Korean War.

