School Superintendent In Westchester Steps Down

A longtime educator in Northern Westchester announced she will be stepping down at the end of the year after a four-decade career in education.

Pleasantville Union Free School District Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter announced this week that she will be retiring at the end of the calendar year in December following a 40-year career, 31 of which were spent with the district.

In announcing her “bittersweet” decision to retire, Fox-Alter turned to William Shakespeare’s Merry Wives of Windsor for a quote.

‘“It is better to retire a minute too early than a second too late,’” she said. “The district is academically and fiscally strong and ready for the next chapter; I'm excited to see what those next pages will reveal.

“Personally, I am ready for the next challenge, the next road and I'm certainly looking forward to spending more time with my wonderful husband, our son, and our families.”

Fox-Alter worked her way up from a social studies and computer teacher to administration, serving as a technology coordinator and deputy superintendent in Pleasantville before being tabbed as former Superintendent Donald Antonecchia’s replacement 10 years ago.

“Without a doubt, the last decade has been the most rewarding and fulfilling period of my career,” she said. “It has been a complete privilege and pleasure to work with the caring and talented educators in our district whose singular focus has been our students.

“I love what I do and the people I work with each and every day. I know how unique and special that is – I have been blessed.”

In the 12 months remaining in her tenure, Fox-Alter said that she and the Board of Education still have a lot of work today, including beginning the search for her permanent replacement to put in place before the end of the year.

“I am proud of our shared legacy of instructional improvement initiatives articulated through comprehensive strategic planning; student and public-school-advocacy efforts at the local and state level; and capital improvement projects,” she said.

“(Those) reflect this district's pride in its students and the importance of their educational experience – in the classroom, on the stage or on our athletic fields.”

