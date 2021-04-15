School District In Northern Westchester Names New Superintendent

A longtime educator is heading back to Westchester to take over at the helm of the Mount Pleasant Central School District.

Former Pelham Schools Superintendent Peter Giarrizzo has been named to the same position in Mount Pleasant, where he previously served as a director of instructional services earlier in his career.

Giarrizzo, who started his career as a special education and English teacher on Long Island, previously worked in Westchester for more than a decade, including stops in Elmsford and Pelham, before he moved on in 2017 to serve as the superintendent of North Shore Schools in Nassau County.

“We feel fortunate to have found someone who brings such a wealth of experience to the position, and we are ecstatic that he previously served our community with such distinction,” the Board of Education said in a statement announcing his hire.

Giarrizzo was offered the position on Wednesday, April 7, and is expected to officially take over in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, July 1 in advance of the upcoming academic year.

He is replacing acting Superintendent Kurtis Kotes, who announced earlier this year that he planned to exit the district to take over as the next superintendent of the Goshen School District in Orange County.

“Mount Pleasant has served as one of the most formative experiences of my career as an educator and leader,” Giarrizzo said in a statement. “The opportunity to return as your Superintendent of Schools is exciting and one that I will embark upon with hard work, intense focus, and integrity.”

