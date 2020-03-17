COVID-19: NY Archdiocese Catholic Elementary Schools Extend Closures To April 20

The coronavirus crisis has hit the Catholic Church amongst the hardest, with the planned closure of elementary schools in the Archdiocese extended into next month.

Michael Deegan, the Superintendent of Catholic Schools announced that elementary schools within the archdiocese will be extending their closure until Monday, April 20to ensure the safety of students, staff, and parents.

"Informed by the current CDC guidelines and in consultation with other health professionals, the Health and Safety Task Force of the Office of the Superintendent of Schools made this decision out of concern for the well-being of our students, families, and staff. We believe this decision will also help to successfully decrease risk to the whole community.”

According to the Archdiocese, last week, principals and educators prepared materials to allow students to engage in a week of home-based learning. Deegan said that as the outbreak continues to rapidly spread, they have been forced to alter their plans.

“This extended closure now requires that our professional educators, under the guidance of their regional superintendents, continue to plan for a long-term, home-based learning experience, which will include the same religious, values-infused curriculum we teach every day of the year, utilizing innovative strategies and technology,” Deegan said. “We are committed to providing families with additional information on a regular basis.”

Globally, as of 3:35 p.m. on Monday, March 16, there have been 181,218 confirmed cases of coronavirus that resulted in 7,121 deaths. There have been 4,252 positive cases of COVID-199 in the United States, including 572 new ones. Those cases have led to 75 deaths nationwide

