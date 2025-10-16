Route 100 Stretch To Close For Over Month In Somers Near Popular Farm

According to the Town of Yorktown, the New York State Department of Transportation will begin a culvert replacement project on Route 100 in Somers on or about Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The work will require a full closure of Route 100 between Route 35 and Moseman Avenue, lasting until around Wednesday, Dec. 10, officials said.

The DOT has posted the following detour routes:

Southbound Route 100: Route 35 to Route 118/202/35 through Yorktown to Route 129, returning to Route 100;

Northbound Route 100: Route 129 to Route 118/202/35 to Route 35, returning to Route 100.

The Town of Yorktown said the closure will affect through traffic only, and access will remain open for residents and local destinations along the stretch — including Muscoot Farm, a popular county park known for its markets and holiday events.

In response to a concerned resident asking how visitors and staff would access Muscoot Farm during the project, the town replied, “They will be closing in parts with access. Just no through traffic. There are homes on that stretch as well.”

