Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somers Daily Voice serves Somers, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Somers Daily Voice serves Somers, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fast-Moving Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Topples Trees In Westchester
Politics

Trump Supporters Gather Outside Clintons' Northern Westchester Home, Chanting 'Lock Her Up'

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The entrance to the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton can be seen in the background at the end of Old House Lane in Chappaqua.
The entrance to the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton can be seen in the background at the end of Old House Lane in Chappaqua. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump were back in the Hudson Valley making waves, this time outside the Northern Westchester home of Hillary and Bill Clinton.

A week after Trump supporters stopped traffic on the new Tappan Zee Bridge and caused other disturbances in the area, they were back on Sunday, Nov. 15, chanting and marching outside the Clintons’ Chappaqua home.

The incident came a day after Trump first acknowledged that he lost the election, though he continues to claim voter fraud. 

Waving “Trump 2020” flags and chanting “Lock her up,” the crowd of supporters was seen marching near the Clintons’ home on Old House Lane, which was confirmed by Chelsea Clinton, who took to social media to comment on the situation.

“There are Trump supporters outside my parents’ house shouting through megaphones ‘Lock Her Up,’ and I just keep thinking, I hope they’re wearing masks and someday get over 2016,” she posted.

Police said that the gathering ended shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. There were no reported arrests or injuries. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somers Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.