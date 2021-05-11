Date, Time Announced For Westchester State Of County Address

For the second straight year, the Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s “State of the County” address will be streamed virtually.

A time has been set for Latimer’s fourth “State of the County” address, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

This year, all residents are being invited to the virtual 2021 “State of the County” event, which will be streamed live on the County Government’s Facebook page.

Specific items to be discussed during the address have not been released, but it is expected to include the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak and the county’s recovery as it marches toward the light at the end of the tunnel.

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, Latimer was forced to push his annual address for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the way into October.

