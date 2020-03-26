COVID-19: Bill, Hillary Clinton Order Pizzas For Hospitals In Westchester County

As health care professionals work around the clock combatting the novel coronavirus, longtime Westchester County residents Bill and Hillary Clinton had a special treat cooked up and delivered to area hospitals.

The Clintons, who call Chappaqua home, had dozens of pizzas sent to the Blythedale Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers and White Plains Hospital on Wednesday, March 25 as hospital workers have all hands on deck with the COVID-19 outbreak.

White Plains Hospital and St. Joseph's have been among the busiest emergency departments in the region since the pandemic spread from New Rochelle through the rest of the Hudson Valley.

The deliveries came with a note that simply read “Thank you for protecting our communities. Bill (and) Hillary Clinton.

"The impromptu pizza party for our frontline caregivers was a tremendous surprise and was greatly appreciated by all," a spokesperson for Blythedale said. "The Clintons have always been good neighbors, and their kindness during a tremendously difficult time for health care workers truly boosted everyone's spirit."

