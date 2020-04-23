Two Nabbed, One At Large After Trio Flees From Disabled Stolen SUV In Westchester

Two people were arrested and another got away after allegedly stealing an SUV and then fleeing when state police arrived on the scene.

The incident took place around 1:45 p.m., Sunday, April 19, when state police responded to assist a state H.E.L.P. truck with a disabled vehicle on I-95 in the town of Harrison, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

When the trooper arrived on the scene, three people ran from the vehicle, climbed a fence, and fled on foot.

Two of the individuals who fled were located and detained during an organized search that included the Town of Harrison Police Department and Westchester County Police Department Aviation.

The third person was not located.

During an investigation, troopers determined that the vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, was reported stolen to the NYPD’s 104th Precinct.

Those arrested included Delonte S. Cole, 21, of Bay Shore, of Suffolk County, and Angelli Ortiz Rodriguez, 23, of Brooklyn.

Both were charged with criminal possession of stolen property and released on appearance tickets to appear in court on June 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.