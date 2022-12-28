Contact Us
Somers Daily Voice serves Somers, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Police ID Man Who Died In House Fire In Somers

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The fire happened in Somers on Barlow Court.
The fire happened in Somers on Barlow Court. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ray Baker, Jr.

Police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a Northern Westchester house fire. 

The victim is identified as Somers resident Richard Jordan, who died in a fire on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26, according to state police. 

Jordan was found by firefighters after a full search of the house, which could only be completed after all flames were knocked out. 

No other people had been in the residence at the time of the fire. 

A cause has not yet been determined, but police said that no evidence of suspicious activity has been found. 

to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.