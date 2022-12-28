Police ID Man Who Died In House Fire In Somers

Police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a Northern Westchester house fire.

The victim is identified as Somers resident Richard Jordan, who died in a fire on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26, according to state police.

Jordan was found by firefighters after a full search of the house, which could only be completed after all flames were knocked out.

No other people had been in the residence at the time of the fire.

A cause has not yet been determined, but police said that no evidence of suspicious activity has been found.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.