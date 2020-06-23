Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somers Daily Voice
Police Ask Public's Help In Locating SUV In Hit-Run Westchester Crash

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Photo Credit: New York State Police

State police are asking the public for help locating a vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run collision on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

The Westchester County incident took place around 1:45 p.m., Saturday, June 20 on the parkway in Yonkers, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, during the crash, an unknown white SUV allegedly changed lanes and sideswiped a 2017 maroon-colored Subaru Legacy. 

Both vehicles were traveling southbound in the area of milepost marker 3.7. The unknown white SUV is alleged to have changed lanes unsafely from the center lane to the left lane and struck the victim’s vehicle in the left lane before fleeing the scene, Hicks said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact Trooper Matsoukas of the New York State Police at 914-769-2600. Please refer to case# 9657151.

