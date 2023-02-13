Person Hospitalized After Rescue From Rolled-Over Vehicle In Somers

One person was sent to the hospital after their vehicle flipped over on a busy road in Northern Westchester.

The crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 11, around 2 p.m., when a vehicle traveling in Somers flipped over in the area of 189 Route 100 near the Paramount Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

After another motorist reported the accident to the department, fire officials headed to the scene. Once arriving, they gave medical care to the occupant, who had to be extricated from the upside-down car.

The driver was then taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour as the department waited for the flipped car to be towed away.

