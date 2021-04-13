Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somers Daily Voice serves Somers, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Somers Daily Voice serves Somers, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Storm System Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Northern Westchester Man Busted With Heroin, Other Drugs During Warrant Search, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Mastrantone
Michael Mastrantone Photo Credit: Peekskill Police Department

A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for alleged possession of heroin and other drugs during a warrants search.

Michael Mastrantone, age 36, of Peekskill, was arrested following an investigation into drug sales in the area around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at his home following the search, said Peekskill Police Department Lt. Jack Galusha.

According to Galusha, during the search, officers seized 70 grams of heroin, 25 grams of cocaine, drug packaging material, and scales.

Mastrantone was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Mastrantone was held pending arraignment in Peekskill City Court on Monday, April 12.

"Today’s arrest of a dangerous drug dealer and the seizure of a deadly amount of heroin and other narcotics is another step in the continuing efforts of the City of Peekskill Police Department to curtail the supply and sale of drugs in our community, said Chief of Police Don Halmy.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somers Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.