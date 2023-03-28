Missing Man Found In Woods By K9 Officer After Mile-Long Search In Somers

With the help of the trusty nose of a K9 officer, a vulnerable 60-year-old man who had become lost was found in the woods in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened on Monday, March 27, just after Carmel Police Officer Vincent DeSantola and his K9 partner Pietro conducted a demonstration for families at the town's Parks and Recreation Egg Hunt. Shortly after this, a real call for service came in, and the pair were given a chance to prove their skills.

Around 3:35 p.m., DeSantola and Pietro traveled to Somers to help the Somers PD and state police locate a 60-year-old vulnerable adult who had been missing for over an hour.

According to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo, the missing man had a cell phone but its battery had died, complicating the search.

This did not deter DeSantola and Pietro, and soon enough, Pietro was leading his partner along roads, backyards, and finally, a wooded area for nearly a mile before he found the man around 3:50 p.m.

The man was then evaluated by medical personnel before he was returned safely to his family, who later sent Pietro and the officers some tasty treats as thanks for their help.

"We are happy to help!" Bodo said.

Pietro, who joined the Carmel PD in December 2022, was named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on June 7, 2018.

Pietropaolo's father, retired Yonkers Sargeant Gary Pietropaolo Sr., helped DeSantola restart the department's K9 unit, which eventually led to Pietro joining the ranks.

