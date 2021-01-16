Man On Run After Fleeing From Police During Traffic Stop In Area

A man wanted for allegedly tampering with evidence while fleeing from New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley during a traffic stop late last year is wanted in Orange County.

An alert was issued by New York State Police Troop F in Montgomery as they attempt to locate Carlos Santiago Jr., who was arrested on Oct. 18 last year following a traffic stop in Newburgh.

It is alleged that Santiago, age 47, the driver of the vehicle, fled on foot during the traffic stop in Newburgh and was caught shortly thereafter. During the arrest, he allegedly attempted to swallow something that was later determined to be drugs.

Santiago, who is also wanted by the NYPD, later failed to make a court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest in Orange County.

Police described Santiago as being 5-foot-9, weighing approximately 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.