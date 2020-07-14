Man Caught With Metal Knuckle Knife In Westchester Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 20-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after being busted by New York State Police with an illegal knife during a traffic stop on I-95 in Westchester.

New York State Police troopers on patrol stopped a driver at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 in Mamaroneck for a traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, police said that the occupants were acting suspicious, prompting a search of the vehicle and its passengers.

Police said that a passenger, Providence, Rhode Island resident Miguel Feliz, 20, was found to be in possession of an illegal metal knuckle knife and he was taken into custody.

At the New Rochelle Police barrack, Feliz was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Following his arrest, Feliz was released and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, Aug. 27.

