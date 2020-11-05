Hit-Run Driver In Westchester Crash Had BAC Three Times Limit, Police Say

A hit-and-run driver's blood-alcohol level tested three times the legal limit after being located by police.

The began around 8 p.m., Friday, May 8, when New York State Police out of Westchester responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Boston Post Road in the city of Rye, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

During the investigation, troopers located the vehicle that left the scene on I-95, near exit 14, in Rye.

When stopped, the driver of the vehicle, Ivan Rojas-Juarez, 29, of Willimantic, Connecticut, was found to be intoxicated, McCormick said.

Rojas-Juarez was taken into custody, transported, and processed at troop headquarters in New Rochelle where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.23 percent, she said.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was released to a sober third party and issued appearance tickets to appear in court on Friday, June 12.

No one was injured as a result of the accident.

