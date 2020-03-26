Duo Nabbed Using Fake $100 Bills In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Two men were taken into custody after allegedly attempting to use phony $100 bills to make purchases in Northern Westchester, police said.

The two suspects entered a Mount Kisco business on South Moger Avenue at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, attempting to make small purchases using a $100 bill, Westchester County Police said.

When the owner of the store used a device to determine the legitimacy of the bill, it was determined that it was counterfeit and alerted the county police when the duo ran off.

According to the department, county police officers were alerted by a different police agency that they may have located the suspects’ vehicle parked in the parking lot of Target on North Bedford Road.

Officers staked out the vehicle and both men were taken into custody when they returned to the car.

At the time they were arrested, the men were in possession of multiple counterfeit bills, and it was later determined that they had sed the phony bills to make small purchases at Target, Stop & Shop and other stores in the area.

Shaquille McLean, 24, and Andrew Holt, 25, both of Greenburgh, were charged with multiple counts of possession of a forged instrument, felonies. They were released and are scheduled to appear back in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Thursday, May 7.

Police said that “the current economic climate is hard enough for businesses large and small, so no one needs some scam artists trying to pass off funny money at local stores”

“The timely notification from this business owner enabled us to immediately begin to search for these suspects,” Westchester County Police Commissioner Thomas Gleason added. “The great teamwork between Patrol Officers and Real Time Crime led to these arrests.”

