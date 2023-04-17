Crash Traps Seriously Injured Driver In Truck, Hospitalizes 2 In Somers

Two people were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a truck in Northern Westchester, pinning the truck's driver inside, fire officials said.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 15 around 5:15 a.m., when firefighters responded to Route 35 in Somers for a reported crash involving an SUV and a truck, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Once first responders arrived, they found that an occupant of the truck was entrapped inside with serious injuries and began to extricate them. Eventually, after around 10 minutes firefighters managed to remove the driver's side door and used a "dash-roll" to free the trapped driver, the department said.

Two people involved in the crash were then taken to a local hospital, with the truck driver arriving in critical condition, according to fire officials.

