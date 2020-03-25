COVID-19: Employee Tests Positive At Parish In Northern Westchester

A parish employee at a Northern Westchester church is among the latest to test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), prompting two priests to enter quarantine as they await results of their own tests.

The Archdiocese of New York announced this week that an employee at the Church of the Assumption in Peekskill has tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment.

In response, Rev. Esteban Sanchez and Rev. Carlos Limongi, who had close contact with the employee, have entered into a self-quarantine until it can be determined whether or not they have also contracted COVID-19.

Anyone who had recent contact with the two priests - namely over the past weekend - has been encouraged to self-isolate until the situation is resolved.

The Archdiocese noted that the parish church and the rectory will remain closed and will be sanitized by outside professionals.

“Please pray for this parish employee, all those who are suffering as a result of this pandemic, and for the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and health care professionals fighting this disease,” Rev. Monsignor Joseph LaMorte said.

While the church is closed, the parish will host online masses.

