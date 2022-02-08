Car Lands In River After Crashing Off Parkway In Westchester

Three were hospitalized in Westchester when a driver lost control of a vehicle and caromed into the Bronx River, authorities said.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, local and county police responded to a stretch of the Bronx River Parkway, where a car went off the Yonkers Avenue exit ramp (10A) in Yonkers and landed in the water.

Police said that the car was traveling northbound on the parkway, struck the concrete wall on the exit ramp, and landed in the water on its wheels.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The car has since been removed from the water by crews.

All three occupants of the vehicle were able to safely exit the vehicle before first responders arrived. They were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

