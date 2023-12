The crash happened on Thursday, Nov. 30 around 12:30 p.m., when a car rolled over near Lake Lincolndale in Somers, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the scene within minutes and were able to get the driver out of the vehicle before taking them to the hospital.

The response to the crash took around an hour in total.

