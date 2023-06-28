Person Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Pole In Somers

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 28 around 8:45 a.m., when firefighters in Somers were sent to Amawalk Road, where a car had crashed into a pole, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they found wires hanging from the damaged pole, which had been snapped by the impact. One person was then taken to a local hospital by Somers EMS.

First responders then remained at the scene for around two hours.

