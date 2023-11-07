Person Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Somers

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 6 just after 2:15 p.m., when first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Route 100 and Moseman Avenue in Somers for a two-car crash, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

After arriving at the scene of the wreck, first responders took one patient to a nearby hospital. Another person involved in the crash refused any medical attention, fire officials said.

Crews stayed at the scene for around an hour and 20 minutes before returning to service, according to the department.

